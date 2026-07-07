PlayStation Reportedly Didn't Tell Publishers or Partners It Was Killing Physical Discs - News

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PlayStation last week announced it is ending physical game disc production for all new games released on PlayStation consoles starting January 2028. Starting in January 2028, all new games release on PlayStation consoles on the PlayStation Store and at retailers will be in digital formats only.

Sources familiar with PlayStation's plans speaking with High Chaos Run have claimed Sony did not warn publishers, business partners, or even branches in other markets ahead of the announcement.

An executive at a major AAA publisher told the site, "Despite our seemingly close working relationship with PlayStation we weren't informed that this was happening. It's only hitting us now that we may be out of jobs sooner rather than later."

PlayStation's India operations were not told about this change and at the time of the announcement were negotiating deals with local distributors and retailers to invest in and set up exclusive PlayStation brick-and-mortar stores with a goal of having around 100 of these in India by 2028.

"Why would we even work with PlayStation let alone invest a couple of crores on a store when they won’t be selling discs," said an investor. "What's worse is: PlayStation India didn't even tell us this was happening before it went public, but kept asking us to put money in all the same. They didn't know either."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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