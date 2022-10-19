Return to Silent Hill Movie Announced - News

posted 24 minutes ago

Konami during the Silent Hill Transmission today announced a film adaptation project for the series titled Return to Silent Hill.

Christophe Gans, the director of the first Silent Hill film, will director the film. Victor Hadida who was the producer on the first film, will return as producer.

The first Silent Hill film released in 2006, while the second film, Silent Hill: Revelation, released in 2012 with a different director - M.J. Bassett.

View the teaser trailer below:

