Konami Announces Interactive Streaming Series Silent Hill: Ascension, Launches in 2023 - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

Konami during the Silent Hill Transmission today announced a new interactive video streaming experience for the series called Silent Hill: Ascension.

Not much is known on the series, however, we do know it will launch in 2023. Working on the series includes Genvid Entertainment, Bad Robot Games, Behaviour Interactive, and DJ2 Entertainment.

View the teaser trailer below:

View videos from the different companies working on the series below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles