Silent Hill 2 Remake Announced for PS5 and PC

Publisher Konami and developer Bloober Team have announced a remake of Silent Hill 2 for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will be a console exclusive on PS5 for 12 months.

Composer Akira Yamaoka and art director and creature designer Masahiro Ito are returning for the remake. Bloober Team is known for The Medium, Layers of Fear, and Blair Witch.

Silent Hill 2 originally released for the PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan, and in Europe in November 2001. It would later see a release on the Xbox in December 2001 in North America and in 2002 in Japan and Europe, as well as PC in 2002 in North America and in Europe in 2003.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read the description to the trailer below:

Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her...

"My name...is Maria," the woman smiles. Her face, her voice... She's just like her.

Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.

