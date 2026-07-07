Nintendo Plans to Continue Selling Switch Outside of Europe - News

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Nintendo yesterday announced it would be ending production of the Nintendo Switch in Europe in mid-February 2027 due to new regulations in the European Union requiring electronics to contain a user-replaceable battery.

People wondered if this would also lead to the Switch no longer being sold in other parts of the world, however, a Nintendo representative told IGN it will keep selling the console outside of Europe.

"We plan to continue selling Nintendo Switch outside of regions where Nintendo of Europe conducts business," said Nintendo.

Nintendo yesterday stated, "Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model will all continue to be manufactured in 2026, and should be widely available in Europe all year. From mid-February 2027, almost ten years after Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, Nintendo will no longer sell to retailers hardware in the Nintendo Switch family of systems – specifically Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model. Sales of Nintendo Switch hardware on Nintendo Store will also end in mid-February 2027."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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