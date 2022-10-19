Silent Hill f Announced, Set in 1960's Japan and Developed by NeoBards - News

Konami during the Silent Hill Transmission today announced a new entry in the series called Silent Hill f. Platforms and a release date were not revealed.

The game has a new story set in 1960's Japan. It is written by Ryūkishi07, who is known for working on Japanese visual novels that involve murder mysteries, psychological and supernatural horror.

The game is in development at Neoboards Entertainment, the studio behind the the asymmetrical multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance and the upcoming Resident Evil: Re:Verse. The studio also assisted development on the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, as well as Resident Evil 7.

View the teaser trailer below:

