Silent Hill: Townfall Announced, Developed by No Code and Co-Produced by Annapurna and Konami - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

Konami during the Silent Hill Transmission today announced a new entry in the series called Silent Hill: Townfall. Platforms and a release date were not revealed.

The game is being co-produced Annapurna Interactive and Konami. It is in development by No Code Studios, the team behind Stories Untold and Observation.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles