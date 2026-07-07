Toys for Bob on Banjo-Kazooie: 'It's a Franchise We Love' - News

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Toys for Bob Studio Head Paul Yan and Associate Creative Director Louis Studdert speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast revealed they "love" Rare's Banjo-Kazooie series and would be interested in making a new entry.

"It's a franchise we love," they said (via PureXbox). "As platformer fans, Banjo's top of the heap. We have some huge, huge fans of that franchise on our staff - I'm talking, they've got the Jiggie as their profile pic, kind of a thing. They're that level of fan. If the opportunity ever arose, that would be amazing. We love the franchise."

"If you look at the through-line of the types of games we like to make, I can imagine that's part of that staple as well. I think of [those characters] as timeless. They're iconic, and I think the types of games we want to produce are ones that speak to a timeless place in the player as well, an ageless place - we call it the 'inner child.' So, I think they're wonderful games, we're huge fans."

Toys for Bob is currently developing Spyro: A Realm Beyond. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in spring 2027.

The last new entry in the Banjo-Kazooie series was 2008's Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts for the Xbox 360. The first two entries, Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie, released for the Nintendo 64 in 1998 and 2000, respectively.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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