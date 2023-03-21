Report: Microsoft's EU Remedies Only Address Cloud Streaming, Leaves Out Sony - News

Microsoft last week submitted its remedies to the European Union regulator, the European Commission, over its Activision Blizzard acquisition in order to try to get the deal approved. The regulator also moved its deadline from April 25 to May 22.

Sources who are familiar wit the matter have told Reuters that Microsoft's remedies to the European Commission include concerns over cloud streaming, but makes no mention of video game console rival, Sony with its PlayStation.

The lack of any remedies related to PlayStation suggests the regulator no longer has any concerns about competition in the video game console market.

Microsoft has recently announced it has signed multiple 10-year deals to bring Xbox games on PC to three cloud streaming services - Nvidia's GeForce Now, Boosteroid, and Ubitus.

UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), have expressed concerns over the video game console market and Microsoft to address this has signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to release Call of Duty on Nintendo consoles on day one with full content parity, as well as offering the same offer to Sony.

Microsoft in its own response at the remedies hearings with the CMA says that keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for 10 years is more than enough time for Sony to develop its own alternative to the popular first-person shooter series and Call of Duty will be optimized for PlayStation 5 and make full use of the features of the console if its Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

