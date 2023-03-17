EU Regulator Following Remedies by Microsoft Extends Deadline to Rule on Activision Deal - News

/ 470 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The European Union regulator, the European Commission, in a new filing announced it has extended its deadline to make its final decision on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The deadline has been moved from April 25 to May 22 after Microsoft has submitted its remedies in order to try to get the deal approved.

The filing didn't reveal what remedies Microsoft had offered the European Commission, however, Microsoft has recently announced it has signed multiple 10-year deals to bring Xbox games on PC to three cloud streaming services - Nvidia's GeForce Now, Boosteroid, and Ubitus. Microsoft has also signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to release Call of Duty on Nintendo consoles on day one with full content parity.

"We have stood behind our promise to bring Call of Duty to more gamers on more devices by entering into agreements to bring the game to the Nintendo console and cloud game streaming services offered by Nvidia, Boosteroid, and Ubitus," a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters.

"We are now backing up that promise with binding commitments to the European Commission, which will ensure that this deal benefits gamers into the future."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles