Microsoft: 10 Years is Long Enough for Sony to Develop an Alternative to Call of Duty

Microsoft in its response to the questions by UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), at the remedies hearings that keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for 10 years is more than enough time for Sony to develop its own alternative to the popular first-person shooter series.

"At the Remedies Hearing the CMA asked Microsoft if the 10-year duration is sufficient and whether there would be a 'cliff edge' for Sony at the end of this period. The 10- year period is [redacted]," wrote Microsoft. "Microsoft considers that a period of 10 years is sufficient for Sony, as a leading publisher and console platform, to develop alternatives to CoD.

"The 10-year term will extend into the next console generation [redacted]. Moreover, the practical effect of the remedy will go beyond the 10-year period, since games downloaded in the final year of the remedy can continue to be played for the lifetime of that console (and beyond, with backwards compatibility).

"CoD is an entertainment franchise which is already nearly 20 years old. [redacted], Microsoft will need to secure the broadest distribution of the franchise and will be heavily incentivized to keep it on the PlayStation platform [redacted]. Microsoft considers that having maintained CoD on PlayStation and grown its player base on Nintendo, GeForce Now and other cloud gaming platforms for a decade, it will have no incentive, or indeed ability, to take CoD exclusive.

"A 10-year term is longer than the previous licensing remedy put in place in Reckitt Benckiser/K-Y brand (2015), which was for a period of eight years and in line with the 10-year terms imposed in Korean Air / Asiana Airlines (2023) and Bauer Media Group.

"This period is also in line with access commitments accepted by the European Commission in Meta/Kustomer (2022), London Stock Exchange Group/Refinitiv Business (2021), Google/Fitbit (2020) and Telia Company/Bonnier Broadcasting (2019). CMA, there is no basis for extending the remedy beyond the period proposed by Microsoft [redacted]."

Microsoft added that its proposed remedy would apply to all PlayStation consoles for the 10 year period.

"Microsoft’s proposal is that the remedy will apply to all Sony consoles (including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5) and any successor consoles."

Microsoft was asked if it would extend this remedy to any new entrants into the video game console market and Microsoft does not consider this necessary.

"Microsoft does not consider that this is necessary in order to remedy, mitigate or prevent the Console SLC identified in the Provisional Findings, which does not relate to a hypothetical withholding of CoD from potential new entrants.

"Rather, the Provisional Findings focus specifically on the potential impact of the Merger on Sony. In particular, the Provisional Findings conclude that CoD is an important input for Sony PlayStation. The CMA has not, however, found or presented evidence to suggest that CoD is an important input for console providers generally.

"Nor could the CMA reach such a conclusion, given that CoD is not available on Nintendo – the second largest provider of consoles – today. As the Provisional Findings acknowledge, console platforms offer different technical specifications and differentiated gaming propositions.

"Nintendo’s success demonstrates conclusively that a console platform’s ability to compete effectively is not dependent on the ability to offer CoD to its customers. Rather, this is possible with a 'differentiated offer.' In any event, Microsoft has already reached an agreement to bring CoD to the Nintendo platform for 10 years as part of its strategy to make CoD as widely available as possible."

