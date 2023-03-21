Microsoft: 10 Years is Long Enough for Sony to Develop an Alternative to Call of Duty - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,552 Views
Microsoft in its response to the questions by UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), at the remedies hearings that keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for 10 years is more than enough time for Sony to develop its own alternative to the popular first-person shooter series.
"At the Remedies Hearing the CMA asked Microsoft if the 10-year duration is sufficient and whether there would be a 'cliff edge' for Sony at the end of this period. The 10- year period is [redacted]," wrote Microsoft. "Microsoft considers that a period of 10 years is sufficient for Sony, as a leading publisher and console platform, to develop alternatives to CoD.
"The 10-year term will extend into the next console generation [redacted]. Moreover, the practical effect of the remedy will go beyond the 10-year period, since games downloaded in the final year of the remedy can continue to be played for the lifetime of that console (and beyond, with backwards compatibility).
"CoD is an entertainment franchise which is already nearly 20 years old. [redacted], Microsoft will need to secure the broadest distribution of the franchise and will be heavily incentivized to keep it on the PlayStation platform [redacted]. Microsoft considers that having maintained CoD on PlayStation and grown its player base on Nintendo, GeForce Now and other cloud gaming platforms for a decade, it will have no incentive, or indeed ability, to take CoD exclusive.
"A 10-year term is longer than the previous licensing remedy put in place in Reckitt Benckiser/K-Y brand (2015), which was for a period of eight years and in line with the 10-year terms imposed in Korean Air / Asiana Airlines (2023) and Bauer Media Group.
"This period is also in line with access commitments accepted by the European Commission in Meta/Kustomer (2022), London Stock Exchange Group/Refinitiv Business (2021), Google/Fitbit (2020) and Telia Company/Bonnier Broadcasting (2019). CMA, there is no basis for extending the remedy beyond the period proposed by Microsoft [redacted]."
Microsoft added that its proposed remedy would apply to all PlayStation consoles for the 10 year period.
"Microsoft’s proposal is that the remedy will apply to all Sony consoles (including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5) and any successor consoles."
Microsoft was asked if it would extend this remedy to any new entrants into the video game console market and Microsoft does not consider this necessary.
"Microsoft does not consider that this is necessary in order to remedy, mitigate or prevent the Console SLC identified in the Provisional Findings, which does not relate to a hypothetical withholding of CoD from potential new entrants.
"Rather, the Provisional Findings focus specifically on the potential impact of the Merger on Sony. In particular, the Provisional Findings conclude that CoD is an important input for Sony PlayStation. The CMA has not, however, found or presented evidence to suggest that CoD is an important input for console providers generally.
"Nor could the CMA reach such a conclusion, given that CoD is not available on Nintendo – the second largest provider of consoles – today. As the Provisional Findings acknowledge, console platforms offer different technical specifications and differentiated gaming propositions.
"Nintendo’s success demonstrates conclusively that a console platform’s ability to compete effectively is not dependent on the ability to offer CoD to its customers. Rather, this is possible with a 'differentiated offer.' In any event, Microsoft has already reached an agreement to bring CoD to the Nintendo platform for 10 years as part of its strategy to make CoD as widely available as possible."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
10 years is already pretty long and nobody can even predict what relevance the franchise will hold then. Whether or not you're for or against the deal 10 years is more than enough for Sony to mitigate any issue regarding losing CoD which is not a certainty anyway, just not included in resolutions proposals.
Can people stop spinning this into "well MS cant make 3rd person games" or MS buy their way to the top. That has nothing to do with this.
What Phil is saying is 100% true. 10 years to create a COD counter is definitely capable. Doesnt have to outsell CoD, it just needs to bring a solid MP shooter to their platform to keep their audience happy.
The Issue is Sony doesnt want to try or invest, when they have CoD on lockdown. They have plenty of FPS IPs and enough cash and manpower to make it happen.
Its ridiculous. Sony does not own ABK, yet its crazy how the FTC act like they do. MS are the ones spending half their warchest on the publisher not Sony. If MS want it, they have to pay for it and they have every right to do what they want with it.
Its not a corporate take over, its two buisnesses agreeing to merge. MS are also trying to compete in the mobile market against Apple and Google and yet they are being hampered down because of console wars.
No shit. Besides they have a bunch of FPS IPs they can revive and they have Bungie they can create alternatives. SEGA Made Phantasy Star because Nintendo had Final Fantasy. Now I really wish this story would stop as it gets too much attention for such a non issue for a mid series, Sony is throwing a tantrum over.
Are you actually comparing Phantasy Star to FF? Not even remotely in the same league, Phantasy Star is mid tier bargain bin, wait for a sale. It just proves how nobody can rival FF. Same for CoD, doesn't matter what you create, it won't have the Cod name.
I actually think one of the reasons that Microsoft is talking about moving CoD to a two-year cadence is so that they can release another multiplatform FPS game (Wolfenstein, Doom, Quake... maybe even bring back Prey) in CoD's off year. They might even release a Halo or a Gears in the off-year, if they decide it doesn't necessarily have to be multiplatform or first-person.
Sony is so pathetic. They act like nobody has ever had exlusive games before or no console maker has ever bought a studio. They've got ten freakin years to come up with alternatives. If Sony is this crazy over a single game studio it shows they think their games business is very vunerable.
yes they should already have a new Killzone & Resistance in the works maybe some new fps ips the only alternative is battlefield and thats not been doing to well
Multiplayer shooter gamers are begging ( subconsciously ) for something better than CoD, which is stale, overdone, and mediocre quality.
It wouldn’t be hard to replace CoD either.
Any newcomer MP that is fun enough & rewarding will dethrone CoD. It’s just that Publishers & some developers are too pathetic & greedy to seriously try.
Totally disagree with this. There is nothing about COD that is mediocre quality. It might not be to your liking but that is not the same. Instead, COD consistently is a high quality nice value for people money and ABK pours a lot of time and developer effort in keeping it that way. I do agree that any game especially a game that has been on the top as long as COD can become stale because sequels must make the current player base happy while also trying to entice people who have left and new gamers to purchase the game. Its a delicate balancing act which is a testitment to COD for doing it for so long. Many FPS who had their moments all have faded during that time while COD has consistently maintained the top position.
Second on your point is that there are plenty of new FPS games including very popular ones but they still have not dethroned COD. Its not about greed or even seriously trying that is the issue. Instead its being able to make a game that can consistently outperform COD. Having just one good drop isn't enough, it must be multiple. People who play MP games do not leave just because another game offer something different, they leave when their current game of choice is consistently not meeting their needs. Most MP gamers love games that are familiar which only tweek the current formula more than anything else.
I agree to most of your point except you don't need to beat CoD to be a great alternative to CoD. Just need a great ip with a big focus on competitive multiplayer and consistent release schedule.
Just take the 10 year deal Sony. You have enough FPS in your library with many talents under you that can definitely create a FPS that could rival CoD one day. Besides, MS will likely tank CoD within 10 years anyways lol
Why doesn't MS develop an alternative to COD then?
Maybe because Sony aren't the one buying activision and they already have one with Halo.
They have Halo, one of the biggest in house FPS IPs in the industry.
Ehhhh. Halo is not the IP it was in the 360 era. It's come down a few notches in popularity since then.
Whats bigger than Halo in FPS aside from CoD?
So MS exposing their agenda that they are only interested in removing games from competing platforms. Guess another in the pile for Lying Phil Spencer.
Ignore the fact that CoD has taken 19yrs to get to the status it is today and ignore the fact that MS isnt even going to try to be creative and original on their own. I guess effort is difficult isnt it MS?
Way to twist everything to cater to your agenda.
MS did not say it would remove CoD from PlayStation even after the 10 years end. MS was only stating why being legally bound 10 years is more than enough to resolve CMA issue.
It also did not take 19 years for CoD to get such stature as it was pretty much well defined mid 7th gen.
"I guess effort is difficult isn't it MS" well tell that to Sony they're the one unwilling to even try to make an alternative to CoD here. They're the one that stopped all their FPS initiative like Killzone and relied solely on 3rd party to fill the gap.
You honest to God think MS won't instantly rip CoD away from PS the milisecond 10yrs is up to have it 100% exclusive to their platform? Thats beyond delusional. Why on earth would they keep it on PS when they aren't legally bound to do so?
Stop drinking the MS kool aid. They want it exclusive, they are just willing to play the long game to get it.
Did MS remove Minecraft from PS? Did MS not release Minecraft Dungeons on PS? Do MS not set to release Minecraft legends on PS? why would they treat the only other well established multiplate of the same stature any different? That's beyond illogical.
They want it on GamePass and that does not mean exclusivity whatsoever.
Stop drinking Sony kool aid, they just don't want MS to release the title on GamePass and never were genuinely afraid of losing access to it.
GamePass wasn't around when Minecraft was acquired and even now GP doesnt make money. If/when GP ever does become profitable with CoD on it, they won't need Sony's revenue from CoD, so yes it 100% will be removed.
Phil even attempting to say CoD deal is like Minecraft just shows how comfortable he is with lying. You think MS doesn't have a huge grudge against Sony and doesnt just wants them out of the industry? Gimme a break.
For what reason is MS supposed to have grudge against Sony exactly except the fact that you clearly want it to be the case? Also GamePass actualy is profitable as per the last report which make Minecraft Legends to be released on PS even though GP is profitable. Maybe try to come up with an argument that actualy fits reality next?
Oh boy is your head ever in the sand. You think MS is some lovey let's all get along and hold hands company? They want to eliminate competition, they want to shove Sony in a corner where Nintendo is where nothing they do can really compete with them. Not to mention the hell Sony is putting Microsoft through over all this, they can't believe anyone would dare defend themselves. Both companies would love to see the other gone forever, what don't you understand?
You are so missinformed and only want to see the market through a console warring point of view. None of what you say is logical or supported by evidence. MS had all the opportunity to kill Apple back then but instead invested in them. They have 0 intention to remove Sony as a player nor is it their intention to shrink Sony's revenue or userbase, they just want to increase their own share of the market and especially lead the game subsription service market. Sony does not want MS gone either they just want an unchalenged top spot in the market that allow them to get comfy.
MS has already shown commitment to keeping certain IP's such as Minecraft multiplatform and expand to even more. MS plan is to also expand CoD to more platforms as well. As they have shown with the Nintendo deal, Nividia, etc. You know why? That's what will make them the most $$$$. MS has always been about selling services 1st and foremost. The hardware it's on doesn't really matter. That's what GP and cloud gaming is for.
This entire fearmongering of MS trying to eliminate Sony from gaming is hilarious and I have a chuckle to myself every time I read these kinds of idiotic comments.
MS for +10 years failed to create a single "alternative" IP to rival Playstation top selling games.
The same MS comes and says "10 Years is Long Enough for Sony to Develop an Alternative to Call of Duty"!
Quite a hypocritical statement, they failed at their task and say Sony have "enough" to suceed in a much more difficult task. They know CoD is invencible, they know Sony chances are minimal, unless CoD team fucks UP realy bad.
So you argue Sony have no chance of creating an alternative to CoD in 10 years and your argument supporting this is that in the last 10 years Sony were able to create IPs that Xbox are not able to match? Seems Sony is more capable than you conclude based on your own argument.
yeah, Sony is way more capable, but we are talking about CoD here! The best selling IP in the last 10 years, a annual game that sells +20m units, 3000~4000 in house devs work for this sole IP that puts to shame the closest competitors like, Battlefield!
It's not impossible, but it's like predicting that PS1 would beat Nintendo back in 1994 or X360 would almost be tied with PS3 in 2006. It would take a massive screw-up to happen, something that really hurts CoD, and not just creating a product "as good as CoD"! A herculean task, competing directly against CoD is just massive.
Sony don't need to match CoD either that a false assumption Sony just need a great multiplayer FPS or 2 in cycle. It does not need to be of CoD popularity to be an altenative.
Also the 1 year cycle is overrated as it's reduce e-sport opportunity. Even halo as bigger e-sport than CoD despite having way less overall user. That's why Activision did try to change to a 2 year cycles. Also the 3000 worker figure is inflated because up until very recently all CoD teams used different in house engine. Requiring both many devs to work on the engines and many separate support teams after release.
Which IP would that be. Which IP would you say are the same between both companies where one or the other has not produce an alternative that competes sales wise or are you talking total volumn.
That's my point friend, Xbox FAILED to make "Alternative to Playstation" in +10 years!
There's no alternative to God of War, Horizon, Last of US, Spider-man....
+10 years > " No Alternative to playstattion" > MS failure > MS says that 10 years is enough to create "alternative to Call of Duty" > Hypocritical statement.
Did you really name off Spider-man? LOL
All of what you listed from sony are third person single player game to which MS cover using 3rd party support and have future title in dev like hellblade 2. If Sony were to acquire right to some of the 3rd party maybe Xbox will maybe feel the need to increase their cover of this genre with first party output.
But even if MS decide not to cover this specific type with in house dev that's no excuse for Sony not to cover competitive FPS when they have an incentive to do so and 10 years at the very least to act.
ok champs...you say...
From false equivalence argument to passive aggressive stance looks like you have no real argument only a strong partisan take.
I would say Forza has done a damn good job as an alternative IP to GT with it even succeeding it in varies ways. I would like to know what games MS has made or tried to make that rivals PS top IP's? MS has mostly done their own thing with a focus on WRPGs, shooters, multiplayer, live service, strategy games, and racing being the only consistent overlap I see between the two. MS has mostly gone in their own direction, with sharing some genre's but that's bound to happen. I would say, Sony has tried way harder to make "alternative" IP's to rival both Nintendo and MS most successful IP's with their attempt to make a "Halo killer " and Uncharted was inspired by Gears of War. Then Sony tried their hand at a Kart racer and Playstation Allstars.
Everything you say is correct, IMO. With a name like "Manlytears" this person may be self-identifying as a troll, so it's likely not worth more than a downvote, TBH.
Says the brand that its shooters are all created and bought by other companies, its easy you dont need to spend 72 billion dolars . What they want its take it from competition buy its obvious from the start.