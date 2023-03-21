Microsoft: Call of Duty Will be Optimized for PlayStation Consoles - News

Microsoft in its response to the questions by UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), at the remedies hearings stated Call of Duty will be optimized for PlayStation 5 and make full use of the features of the console if its Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

This includes having more features than the Xbox version such as haptic feedback with the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

"The Parties note, in particular, that there is no basis in the Provisional Findings for what would essentially amount to a 'beyond parity' obligation, requiring Microsoft to develop a PlayStation version of CoD which has more features than the Xbox version," wrote Microsoft.

"Rather, the relevant partial foreclosure mechanisms considered in the Provisional Findings, which the remedy is designed to address, relate to releasing a worse version of CoD titles on PlayStation consoles for example 'with fewer features' and 'degrading the graphical quality' of the PlayStation version. The concern provisionally identified is that Sony would be a 'substantially less effective competitor than it would be absent the Merger.'

"As Microsoft will be shipping CoD on PlayStation in compliance with its remedy commitments [redacted], Microsoft will have every incentive to develop games with optimized support for PS5 features, such as haptics, and future consoles in order to maximize sales on the platform. [redacted]."

The CMA asked Microsoft how it defines parity and how it is practically implemented and measured.

"Features and content are designed to be seen and key performance parameters can be measured by gamers, independent reviewers of games (e.g., Digital Foundry), and, indeed, Sony itself," wrote Microsoft.

Generally, developing a new game is a transparent process, and substantive interactions with platforms - including Sony PlayStation - begin [redacted] before game launch. In the case of Call of Duty specifically, development closely involves the platform, with [redacted]."

Microsoft added that throughout development Activision monitors performance between the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC builds across multiple metrics.

