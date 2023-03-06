Game News Roundup - EU Reportedly Likely to Approve Microsoft's ABK Deal, PS5 Sales Jump in the UK - Article

/ 292 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

In this installment of the "Game News Roundup" I discuss the latest gaming news and sales from the last week with viewers during a livestream on Twitch.

This includes going over the the January 2023 monthly sales comparisons, the UK February 2023 report, the latest news on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, and more.

Here is the list of sales and news discussed during the video:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles