Game News Roundup - EU Reportedly Likely to Approve Microsoft's ABK Deal, PS5 Sales Jump in the UK - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 292 Views
In this installment of the "Game News Roundup" I discuss the latest gaming news and sales from the last week with viewers during a livestream on Twitch.
This includes going over the the January 2023 monthly sales comparisons, the UK February 2023 report, the latest news on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, and more.
Here is the list of sales and news discussed during the video:
- PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Sales Comparison - January 2023
- PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison - January 2023
- Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Sales Comparison - January 2023
- Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - January 2023
- PS5 Sales Jump 316% Year-on-Year in the UK in February, Hogwarts Legacy Best-Selling Game
- Report: EU Likely to Approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal
- FTC Tells Sony it Has to Reveal Its Third-Party Exclusivity Deals
- Survey Suggests Just 3% of PlayStation Owners Would Switch to Xbox If CoD Became Exclusive
- Microsoft and Activision Blizzard Met With UK Regulators Over Deal
- Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda is Stepping Down, to be Replaced by Takashi Kiryu
- Developer Says Switch Successor to Face Challenges With Backwards Compatibility
- Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 and Xbox One Delayed Again
- Cities: Skylines II Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- GBA's Metroid Fusion Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on March 8
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
