PS5 Sales Jump 316% Year-on-Year in the UK in February, Hogwarts Legacy Best-Selling Game

posted 31 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in February 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry.

PS5 sales were up 316 percent compared to February 2022 and up 27 percent compared to January 2023. PS5 sales are up 180 percent year-to-date.

Sales for the Xbox Series X|S increased 21 percent month-on-month and 15 percent year-on-year. Year-to-date, Xbox Series X|S sales are down 5.3 percent.

The Nintendo Switch saw sales dip 15 percent compared to January and down 29 percent compared to February 2022.

There were over 143,000 video game consoles sold in the UK in December (GfK panel data, not upweighted). This is up 65 percent year-on-year and up 14 percent month-on-month.

GSD data shows that 2.8 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in February, which is up 11 percent year-on-year. This was mainly due to the success of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy was by far the biggest game in February with sales 100 percent higher than last year's Elden Ring. It is already on the verge of outselling Elden Ring in just three weeks and is already the sixth best-selling game of the last 12 months.

Atomic Heart debuted in 17th place with 85 percent of sales on the PS5 and PC. Though, it should be noted the game is available on Xbox Game Pass.

The Last of Us Part II on the success of the HBO TV series shot up to seventh place with sales more than double month-on-month. The Last of Us Remastered is in 14th place with sales up over 50 percent. The Last of Us Part I also saw n increase in sales.

There are no Nintendo games in the top 10, however, Nintendo does not share digital sales of its games.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 2 FIFA 23 (EA) 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 NBA 2K23 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 The Last of Us: Part 2 8 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 9 Dead Space Remake 10 God of War Ragnarok (Sony) 11 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 12 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 13 Undisputed (Plaion) 14 The Last of Us: Remastered (Sony) 15 Borderlands 3 (2K Games) 16 Powerwash Simulator (Square Enix) 17 Atomic Heart (Focus Entertainment) 18 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 19 The Last of Us: Part 1 (Sony) 20 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintend)*

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

