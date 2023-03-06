Developer Says Switch Successor to Face Challenges With Backwards Compatibility - News

NightDive Studios developer ModernVintageGamer in a new video posted to YouTube suggests Nintendo will face challenges with backwards compatibility with the successor to the Nintendo Switch.

"If Nintendo is to move away from the Tegra X1, which we all feel strongly that they will probably do, current Switch games won’t work on new hardware, that is without recompiling the games to target that hardware," said the developer via VideoGamesChronicle.

The Switch uses the Tegra X1 chip from Nvidia that also powered the Nvidia Shield from 2015 to 2018.

Some suggestions the developer gave to make backwards compatibility work was to use emulation similar to how the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One is able to play Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. This is like how third-party emulators work on PC. The one downside to this is the amount of processing power required. The Steam Deck has struggled to emulate Switch games well.

Another suggestion is to include the Tegra X1 chip inside every Switch successor, which means older games wouldn't need to use emulation in order to work. However, that could raise the price of the platform. Next-generation patches for Switch games could also be offered.

