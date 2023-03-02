FTC Tells Sony it Has to Reveal Its Third-Party Exclusivity Deals - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 2,699 Views
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in a newly filed order has largely denied Sony's request to stop or limit Microsoft's subpoena requesting it to divulge confidential documents.
Microsoft had requested Sony to provide a "copy of every content licensing agreement" it had entered with any third-party publisher between January 1, 2012 and present." Sony said this had no apparent probative value and it would require a manual review of over 150,000 contact records with about 60,000 companies.
The FTC agreed with Microsoft's argument, which is that the case is focusing on how the Activision Blizzard acquisition could lead to IP becoming Xbox-exclusive and how that could negatively impact competition. This meant it is important to understand Sony's own exclusivity deals and "their effect on industry competitiveness."
The FTC did grant one request by Sony and that is to limit the date range from January 1, 2019 to present, rather than going back to January 1, 2012.
Another Sony request the FTC denied was to not include files being handled by some Sony staff members as Sony says many of them were in Japanese and it would be more time consuming and expensive to find them all.
The FTC says Sony did not "persuasively explain why searching for and producing Tao's files presents an undue burden to SIE. Accordingly, SIE’s attempt to resist discovery as to Tao on the basis of undue burden is rejected."
Sony also tried to quash the request that Sony must produce "all drafts of and Communications regarding [SIE's] President and CEO Jim Ryan’s declaration titled 'SIE Declaration to FTC on Microsoft – Activision Blizzard Transaction,' dated December 5, 2022."
The FTC denied this request saying Sony "has failed to demonstrate that request 3 should be quashed and the request is rejected."
As others have pointed out, it would be nice to see all third-party exclusives from Microsoft and Nintendo as well. The video game industry is very secretive.
I'm hoping this will have a domino effect on gaming deals throughout the industry. Open the flood gates!!!!
Same. I would love to see the regulators take a big issue with these 3rd party timed exclusivity deals and the exclusive content and earlier beta test deals Sony in particular tends to get, and ban all of the above for all parties. Nothing is more anti-competitive than one of the big players in the industry paying an otherwise 3rd party, multiplatform dev to skip other platforms, be it Sony, MS, Nintendo, or Epic (they tend to pay to keep games off of Steam for a set amount of time). The regulators have basically been asleep at the wheel on this issue ever since it became a big problem in gen 7, more than 15 years ago now.
Jesus Christ, this is a terrible idea. The more regulators get involved in an industry, the worse off consumers are. We can see that in essentially 100% of industries. The more regulated, the more expensive things are, and the less choice the consumer has.
Clearly the problem is not going to just go away on it's own. Since gen 7 when Microsoft and Sony started making these hat deals more and more common, the problem has largely grown worse year by year, with Nintendo starting to hat some games and now Epic hatting games away from Steam for a year as well, and Sony hatting timed exclusive content and earlier beta tests for non-exclusive games. I know I'm sick to death of being excited to play a game only to learn it won't be on a platform I own for a year or longer, and many other people are as well. I'm also sick to death of paying full price for a game like Hogwarts Legacy only to get less content than somebody else on Playstation who paid the same price as me.
I'm usually against regulation as well, but sometimes regulation is necessary. These regulators exist to promote competition, but they have allowed this anti-competitive practice to exist in this industry for over 15 years as it got worse and worse.
I disagree that timed exclusivity is a problem. It's a completely legitimate, and reasonable business practice. It likely allows some games to get made at otherwise would not.
In any case, even if it is a problem, government can't solve it. There's essentially no problems the government is capable of solving. And
they damn sure aren't going to make anything better by meddling in the entertainment business.
And that's something that everybody should keep in mind here. This Activision deal is about entertainment, solely. Activision is not in any business other than entertainment. The idea that government should be getting involved in a totally discretionary and extremely fragmented industry like entertainment is ridiculous. Microsoft competes with Sony and Nintendo, but also every television production company, every movie company, every sports company, every book publisher, every nightclub, every bowling alley, and every other entertainment business. It wouldn't matter if they got control of 100% of the video game industry. There is still massive competition.
Don't go full commy here, deals aren't bad, without deal we would've never seen Bayonetta 2 nor 3
Nintendo published Bayonetta 2 and 3. Not the same thing as High on Life still being published by Squanch Games or Silent Hill 2 still being published by Konami yet still console exclusives.
Technically that was a 2nd party publishing deal, a bit different from paying a 3rd party publisher who is publishing their own game to keep the game off of other platforms. I don't think anyone has much of an issue with 2nd party deals, it's the 3rd party moneyhat deals 4 different big players in the industry have been known to go for, as well as the timed exclusive content and beta test deals Sony tends to go for, that I would like to see banned.
Yes and no, Bayonetta 2 was canned by Sega but Nintendo paid to finish the dev if it would remain exclusive
That's interesting. I hope Sony counter sue's and Microsoft releases all theirs.
I also hope Nintendo gets involved in this somehow.
I'd love to know the details of how what game ended up where.
That's what I'm hoping for as well! But at the same time, the last time MS had a huge AAA third-party exclusive, it was Rise of the Tomb Raider in 2015 and it massively backfired lol. They've mainly kept to smaller exclusive titles since. High on Life is probably the biggest they've had since but even that was AA. So there will be quite a bit, just nowhere near as exciting as Sony's and to an extent, Nintendo.
Sonys list will be the longest and i believe thats the point on why MS want them to show the FTC.
Wow, I was also hoping to see a reveal of all future 1st party titles as well haha
The fact that Sony is trying to decline documents while also being the front runner in trying to block this deal is insane to me. What are they hiding? Prove your point as to why this deal will kill your brand. Otherwise, step out the way.
Will MS also have to reveal their third party exclusive deals as well? Don't quote me on this, but I thought during Gen 7, Xbox360 had more exclusive/timed deals than PS3 did, including with CoD which was why 360 dominated that franchise that gen. Sony just took MS page book from Gen 7 and used it in Gen 8 lol
Regardless, lets hope FTC sees all third party deals from both Sony and MS. Maybe they'll see that MS had enough deals as well but are just mad that Sony did it better lol
Yeah but Sony doing it better is what's getting them into this predicament. I personally hope third-party exclusivity deals for the most part become a thing of the past after this.
But at least these 3rd party deals provide more equal playing ground as it gives all parties a chance rather than a single party buying the company outright to prevent any further deals.
I do agree and hope third party deals goes away as it doesn't benefit the gamers, but I also hope large parties would stop buying devs/publishers too. I don't care if MS does end up buying Activision or deal falls through, but lets hope it all stops after this.
I actually like exclusives. Gives the consoles more flavor and sets them apart. Of course, I've always bought all three, so maybe I'm a little biased haha.
Depends on how deep/far back the FTC want to go, at this current point in time how many up and coming games or games right now do Sony have potentially a deal on? FF16? Forspoken? It's very few. But obvious historically more. Yet then so did MS in the past, like how Tomb Raider after being on PS and PC for years suddenly had Xbox One Exclusivity for the 'middle' of a trilogy. :P
This said it's also up to MS to actually counter those deals by one-upping Sony in terms of cash and up to the 3rd party to agree actually agree to the deals. Just like I'm sure it's also up to them to accept the money MS is paying them for GP day 1 releases.
Not like MS can argue that Sony offered a sum they couldn't beat. ;-)
From what the article stated MS requested to only go as far back as January 1, 2012, so right before PS4 when Sony started dominating again. That would seem unfair and sneaky of MS to request from that date. They don't want FTC to look at MS's deals they made during Xbox360 days eh.
Only the last 5 years Sony has to show. And that will easily eclipse whatever Xbox has done.
Checkmate!!!
You must be very bad at chess...
Sony makes deals ---- Bad
Microsoft makes deals and wants to buy publishers ---- good
Yes, the FTC clearly is loving Microsoft's attempted purchase of ActiBlizz and not standing in the way whatsoever.
Or.. MS buying publishers because Sony have all the deals stopping them from competing.