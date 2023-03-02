FTC Tells Sony it Has to Reveal Its Third-Party Exclusivity Deals - News

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in a newly filed order has largely denied Sony's request to stop or limit Microsoft's subpoena requesting it to divulge confidential documents.

Microsoft had requested Sony to provide a "copy of every content licensing agreement" it had entered with any third-party publisher between January 1, 2012 and present." Sony said this had no apparent probative value and it would require a manual review of over 150,000 contact records with about 60,000 companies.

The FTC agreed with Microsoft's argument, which is that the case is focusing on how the Activision Blizzard acquisition could lead to IP becoming Xbox-exclusive and how that could negatively impact competition. This meant it is important to understand Sony's own exclusivity deals and "their effect on industry competitiveness."

The FTC did grant one request by Sony and that is to limit the date range from January 1, 2019 to present, rather than going back to January 1, 2012.

Another Sony request the FTC denied was to not include files being handled by some Sony staff members as Sony says many of them were in Japanese and it would be more time consuming and expensive to find them all.

The FTC says Sony did not "persuasively explain why searching for and producing Tao's files presents an undue burden to SIE. Accordingly, SIE’s attempt to resist discovery as to Tao on the basis of undue burden is rejected."

Sony also tried to quash the request that Sony must produce "all drafts of and Communications regarding [SIE's] President and CEO Jim Ryan’s declaration titled 'SIE Declaration to FTC on Microsoft – Activision Blizzard Transaction,' dated December 5, 2022."

The FTC denied this request saying Sony "has failed to demonstrate that request 3 should be quashed and the request is rejected."

