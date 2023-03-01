PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison - January 2023 - Sales

/ 335 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS4 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 445,670 - PS5

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,440,809 - PS4

Total Lead: 4,965,261 - PS4

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 31,767,146

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 36,732,407

January 2023 is the 27th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 by 0.45 million units.

In the last 12 months, the PS4 has outsold the PS5 by 3.44 million units. The PS4 is currently ahead of the PS5 by 4.97 million units.

The PS5 has sold 31.77 million units in 27 months, while the PS4 sold 36.73 million units. Month 27 for the PS5 is January 2016 and for the PS4 is January 2016.

The PS4 crossed 40 million units in month 31, 50 million in month 38, and 60 million in month 44. The PS4 has sold 117.07 million units to date. The PS5 is 85.30 million units behind lifetime PS4 sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles