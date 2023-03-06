Cities: Skylines II Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 535 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order have announced Cities: Skylines II for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

If you can dream it, you can build it!

Create and manage your own city without restrictions. Offering a deep simulation and a living economy, Cities: Skylines II will challenge your decision-making skills and allow you to build the cities of your dreams. Get ready for a new epic scale in the most realistic city builder – ever.

Here your city will evolve and react to your decisions. A dynamic and ever-changing world that is both challenging and rewarding. Use your creativity and strategic planning skills to grow your city into a thriving metropolis that will attract businesses, residents, and tourists alike. From residential neighborhoods to bustling downtowns, the possibilities are endless. Navigate through the complexities of running a city and keep up with the needs and demands of your citizens.

See your city grow and transform over time. With stunning graphics that are as beautiful as they are detailed, Cities: Skylines II will bring your city to life.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles