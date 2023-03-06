Survey Suggests Just 3% of PlayStation Owners Would Switch to Xbox If CoD Became Exclusive - News

Microsoft has commissioned a YouGov survey in January asking PlayStation users if they would switch to Xbox if Microsoft made Call of Duty an Xbox console exclusive. The survey results were shared by Microsoft with Axios.

The survey reveals that just three percent of PlayStation users would make the switch to Xbox if Call of Duty was no longer released on the platform.

"As we have said all along: it makes zero business sense to take Call of Duty off of PlayStation", said the corporate vice president of Microsoft’s Competition Law Group Rima Alaily.

Alaily says that the survey suggesting just three percent of PlayStation would make the switch to Xbox was "too small to hurt Sony’s ability to compete and too small to make a withholding strategy profitable for Xbox."

Microsoft's survey also found that 10.5 percent of Call of Duty players who ranked the franchise as one of their two favorites would make the switch to Xbox.

This is in contrast with the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) own study which estimated that 15 percent of avid Call of Duty players on PlayStation would make the switch to Xbox and another nine percent would switch to PC. This includes those who play 10 hours and spent at least $100 on the series in the past year.

The CMA originally stated that "PlayStation is likely to lose a significant share" of Microsoft made Call of Duty an Xbox console exclusive.

Microsoft has continued to state they won't take Call of Duty away from PlayStation and will treat the franchise the same way it does Minecraft.

To mitigate some of the concerns from regulators Microsoft has signed a 10-year partnership with Nvidia to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.

Microsoft has also signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

The CMA has deadline of April 26 to make its final ruling on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition. This is a day after the European Union regulators are expected to make their final ruling.

