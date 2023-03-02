Report: EU Likely to Approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,118 Views
The European Union regulator, the European Commission, is likely to approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters.
The remedies Microsoft has offered are likely enough to address the European Commission concerns, according to the sources.
The sources claim Microsoft won't have to sell off any Activision Blizzard assets and the deadline for the EU regulators to decide on the deal is April 25.
Microsoft in a statement said it was "committed to offering effective and easily enforceable solutions that address the European Commission's concerns."
"Our commitment to grant long term 100% equal access to Call of Duty to Sony, Steam, NVIDIA and others preserves the deal's benefits to gamers and developers and increases competition in the market," said a Microsoft spokesperson.
To mitigate some of the concerns from regulators Microsoft has signed a 10-year partnership with Nvidia to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.
Microsoft has also signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.
With these new deals in place it has eased concerns from the European Commission.
As expected. The CMA has always been the biggest issue.
Reports are still basically rumours though. If this was a done deal EU wouldn't have extended the deadline.
Can't wait to have this deal go through so we can move on to games, which is the subject that actually matters
Why are they only giving reassurances for call of duty and not other already well established multiplat titles??
If true then corruption and collusion lost.
Corruption and collusion are not the issue. For me it's both a lacks of knowledge on the industry from the regulators and viewing the deals as MS vs Sony instead of Xbox vs PlayStation, this of course increase the scrutiny significantly and create a natural bias toward the smaller company despite it not actually being the smaller player.
It's fair to see it as MS Vs Sony since all the money comes from MS and not Xbox, which is smaller than PS and couldn't afford such a deal on its own.
Also PlayStation and Xbox aren't really seperate entities, they are both an integral part of the company. Xbox is also doing the PC part and gamepass for PC.
Yes and no the goal of the rgulation is to evaluate the impact on the market they happen into. Ms is the entity buying yes but the impacted market is only the video game one. As an exemple if Apple wanted to enter the car making industry by buying Volskwagen could you prevent it solely because apple is many time the size of the biggest car maker? No cause the competitivness in the car industry would not change. Now if they also bought Renault it could change but you have to compare the size of Volkswagen + Renault vs the car industry and not that of Apple as it is irrevelant for the market.
But then again, you only have to look into the impact on the industry the transaction happen into to know why. In this case, this would be seen as a vertical merger, which would actually work for Apple since authority are general more lenient on vertical mergers. However the authority might have high suspicion that the acquisition is to lock out other TSMC customers. This suspicions would only be reenforced by the fact both Apple and Qualcomm actually did try to do exactly this. So the impact on the industry would be humongous (customer included of course). Now if Apple were to propose legally binding measure that it would still serve TSMC other customers the same way they are right now, this would be seen only as a way for Apple to reduce cost from their own use of TSMC which would be normally totally fine for regulator provide they think Apple is not being deceptive about it.