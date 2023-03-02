Report: EU Likely to Approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal - News

The European Union regulator, the European Commission, is likely to approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters.

The remedies Microsoft has offered are likely enough to address the European Commission concerns, according to the sources.

The sources claim Microsoft won't have to sell off any Activision Blizzard assets and the deadline for the EU regulators to decide on the deal is April 25.

Microsoft in a statement said it was "committed to offering effective and easily enforceable solutions that address the European Commission's concerns."

"Our commitment to grant long term 100% equal access to Call of Duty to Sony, Steam, NVIDIA and others preserves the deal's benefits to gamers and developers and increases competition in the market," said a Microsoft spokesperson.

To mitigate some of the concerns from regulators Microsoft has signed a 10-year partnership with Nvidia to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.

Microsoft has also signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

With these new deals in place it has eased concerns from the European Commission.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

