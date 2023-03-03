Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda is Stepping Down, to be Replaced by Takashi Kiryu - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced Square Enix President and Representative Director Yosuke Matsuda will be stepping down and replaced by Director Takashi Kiryu.

The change is pending approval at the 43rd Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which is scheduled for June 2023, as well as the Board of Directors meeting to be held afterwards.

Square Enix says the reason for the proposed change is due to "the rapid change of business environment surrounding the entertainment industry, the proposed change is intended to reshape the management team with the goal of adopting ever-evolving technological innovations and maximizing on the creativity of [Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.]’s group in order to deliver even greater entertainment to its customers around the world."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles