Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 and Xbox One Delayed Again

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software have announced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, have been delayed from April 4 to May 5.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10. The Nintendo Switch version is still scheduled for July 25.

"We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe," reads a tweet from the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account. "The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023."

