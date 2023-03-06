Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 and Xbox One Delayed Again - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 845 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software have announced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, have been delayed from April 4 to May 5.
The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10. The Nintendo Switch version is still scheduled for July 25.
"We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe," reads a tweet from the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account. "The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023."
We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UjEIPXDZj2— Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) March 6, 2023
It makes me think there's going to have to be a lot of compromises to get this thing to work on the last gen systems.
Plus, if they're having trouble with those systems, I can only imagine what's going on with the Switch.
I assumed it had already sold on last gen hardware. Impressive it's sold that well on the newer consoles and pc.
Considering how impressive it looks on my PC/Series X and Playstation 5, I feel it's the first game of the generation that has truly showed us what this new hardware is actually capable of.
I would assume the downgrades to fit it on lesser hardware is taking time due to how time intensive baking all the lighting and shadowing is going to be for the art teams.
Damn I was waiting for the PS4 version but now it collides with Tears of the Kingdom. Not sure when I'll get a chance to play it now
My friends been waiting to play this on their PS4 and Xbox one but I think most of them will now just gonna get PS5 or XBOX series after hearing this news