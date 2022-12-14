Microsoft President: Activision Deal Should be Approved Because PlayStation Has More Exclusives - News

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith at Microsoft's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday says one reason the acquisition of Activision Blizzard should be passed is because PlayStation has 70 percent of the global market, while the Xbox has 30 percent.

This is based on the market the FTC identified as "high performance gaming consoles" that currently only consists of the PlayStation and Xbox. He added PlayStation has 286 exclusives compared to 59 for Xbox.

"The FTC's case is really based on a market that they've identified that they say has two companies and two products, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox," said Smith (and transcribed by Bloomberg).

"If you look at the global market, Sony has 70% of that market, and we have 30%. So the first thing a judge is going to have to decide is whether the FTC lawsuit is a case that will promote competition or is it really instead of case that will protect the largest competitor from competition."

He added, "So the administrative law judge is going to have to decide whether going from 59 to 60 is such a danger to competition that he should stop this from moving forward."

The FTC last week announced it would seek to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard claiming the deal would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming. The deal is not only the largest in Microsoft history, but also the largest in the video game industry as a whole.

There was a report that Microsoft offered Sony the right to add Call of Duty to its PlayStation Plus subscription service if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is approved. This offer would be in addition to the guarantee that Microsoft will release Call of Duty games on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Steam for the next 10 years.

Microsoft last week announced Microsoft has entered a 10-year commitment with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

The company offered the same deal to Valve to guarantee the series on Steam, however, Valve President Gabe Newell says he did not sign Microsoft's long-term Call of Duty commitment has he trusts their intentions.

