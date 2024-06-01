Take-Two CEO Wants to Bring Legacy IP to Mobile - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview at a TD Cowen conference this week was asked if the publisher had made any progress in releasing new entries in its biggest IPs on mobile or whether it was still even part of its pipeline.

The mobile company Zynga was acquired by Take-Two in January 2022 and at the time Zelnick said the acquisition could help in the creation of new titles based on Take-Two’s core intellectual property."

Zelnick this week (via VideoGamesChronicle) stated, "You’re kind to ask it that way. What you’re really saying is, 'you haven’t done that, what happened?' And the answer is, and I said it at the time, I said, 'listen, that is one opportunity to create revenue synergies, but arguably it’s not the best one because even mobile titles based on traditional core established IP can fail, and the biggest titles in mobile are of course native.'

"Now, what people are really saying, they didn’t say it this way, is, 'why don’t you just do what Call of Duty Mobile did?' But the answer is, Call of Duty is a superset, never mind a subset, a superset of one. Basically everything else has paled by comparison in our space.

“So, we understood then, and still now, that the biggest hits in mobile tend to be native to mobile, Match Factory being a great example.

"That said, I would love to be able to announce a successful mobile title based on legacy Take-Two IP, and I’m pretty sure we’ll be able to do it, but you’re right that it has been backburnered a bit in service of a bunch of other opportunities.

"So, the biggest revenue synergy created among the organisations now we’re one, but we were two, is our direct to consumer platform for mobile, which has become really important to us. That was essentially a joint venture between Zynga and Take-Two like day one, and now it’s a very significant business.

"The incremental margin driven by our direct to consumer business in mobile, in and of itself, basically ticks the box of our expected revenue synergies, because revenue you don’t care about, it’s margin you care about, so basically the margin driven by that has ticked that box."

He added, "Would I like to do exactly what you said? Absolutely. Have we done it yet? We have not done it yet. Is it in our multi-year pipeline? It is in our pipeline, but that doesn’t mean it will succeed, it could fail, in which case it would be irrelevant. No, worse than irrelevant, it would actually cost us money because failures cost us money."

Zelnick concluded, "But we have to try and we will try."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles