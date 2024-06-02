Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Runs in 4K at 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X, 1440p at 30 FPS on Series S - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,980 Views
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II producer Martin Klíma at the Game Access event in Brno and reported by Czech website Zing.cz revealed the game will run in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (FPS) on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, while on the Xbox Series S it will run in 1440p resolution at 30 FPS.
It isn't known if the resolution is native or if there will be some upscaling. The developer has been able to optimize the game to get it to run stably at 30 FPS. Only one mode will be available for the game, at least for now.
Klíma did mention the limitations of the Xbox Series S, mainly its 10 GB of memory. The goal of developer Warhorse Studios was to make the game 25 percent bigger than the first game as the Xbox Series S has 25 percent more memory than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will launch later this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Not ideal, but understandable since it's one large world without loading screens between each door.
I also hope the game is optimised at launch without major bugs because the 1st had quite a few issues.
Series s is powerful enough. Devs are lazy to optimise it properly!
Larian and Remedy also had issues with the Series S
The main issue seems to be the amount of memory, I mean the One X a last gen console has 12GB vs Series S 10GB
With 8GB of that being available to the game - the other ~2GB is OS-held. So, from a high level, it is only a very small step up in memory allocation from PS4 and Xbox One. And as you said, Xbox One X is actually superior in that regard.
I don't think the strategy of Series S/X was a bad one, but I do think MS fumbled on the memory aspect. They should have kept both S and X at 256-bit/16GB parity, but could have shipped the S with lower clockspeed GDDR6 instead (since its smaller GPU wouldn't need as much bandwidth). Keeping the CPU/memory size the same between them, while only lowering the GPU power, would have made game development a lot easier I think.
MS themselves literally marketed it as a 1440p capable box so I have no idea why your insulting the devs for achieving what MS thought was possible for series S