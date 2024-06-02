Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Runs in 4K at 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X, 1440p at 30 FPS on Series S - News

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II producer Martin Klíma at the Game Access event in Brno and reported by Czech website Zing.cz revealed the game will run in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (FPS) on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, while on the Xbox Series S it will run in 1440p resolution at 30 FPS.

It isn't known if the resolution is native or if there will be some upscaling. The developer has been able to optimize the game to get it to run stably at 30 FPS. Only one mode will be available for the game, at least for now.

Klíma did mention the limitations of the Xbox Series S, mainly its 10 GB of memory. The goal of developer Warhorse Studios was to make the game 25 percent bigger than the first game as the Xbox Series S has 25 percent more memory than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will launch later this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

