Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the French Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to retake first place on the French charts for week 20, 2024, according to SELL.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up two spots to second place, while Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) dropped two spots to third place.

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place, while the Nintendo Switch version came in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

TopSpin 2K25 EA Sports FC 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Xbox Series X|S

TopSpin 2K25 EA Sports FC 24 MotoGP 24 - Day One Edition

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 TopSpin 2K25 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Princess Peach: Showtime! PC Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Collection EA Sports FC 24

