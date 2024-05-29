PS5 Best-Seller, NS Sales Fall 69% YoY - Americas Hardware Estimates for April 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 306,150 units sold for April 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 24.02 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 148,840 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 53.30 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 122,006 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 17.23 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 965 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.54 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by nearly 53,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 97,000 units. PS4 sold 253,634 units for the month of April 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 218,810 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 107,416 (-26.0%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 105,480 units (-46.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 330,592 units (-69.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 5,767 units (-85.7%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 334,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 120,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 123,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.97 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.96 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.89 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for April 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 306,150 ( 24,016,755 ) Switch - 148,840 ( 53,297,007 ) Xbox Series X|S - 122,006 ( 17,226,431 ) PlayStation 4 - 965 ( 41,539,738 )

USA hardware estimates for April 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 258,108

Switch - 125,547 Xbox Series X|S - 103,032

PlayStation 4 - 825

Weekly Sales:

April 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 84,132 Switch - 41,869 Xbox Series X|S - 33,492

PlayStation 4 - 248

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 70,952

Switch - 35,315 Xbox Series X|S - 28,452

PlayStation 4 - 212

April 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 136,938 Switch - 56,336 Xbox Series X|S - 43,615

PlayStation 4 - 265

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 60,524

Switch - 33,167 Xbox Series X|S - 24,798 PlayStation 4 - 208

April 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 69,850 Switch - 34,467 Xbox Series X|S - 28,720

PlayStation 4 - 238

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 58,981 Switch - 29,082 Xbox Series X|S - 24,265

PlayStation 4 - 204

May 4, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 80,323 Switch - 33,082 Xbox Series X|S - 30,255

PlayStation 4 - 235

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 67,651 Switch - 27,983 Xbox Series X|S - 25,517

PlayStation 4 - 201

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

