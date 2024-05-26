Rumor: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to Launch on Last Generation Consoles - News

Activision last week officially a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, however, the platforms have yet to be revealed. 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III did launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Insider Gaming spoke with multiple sources that claim Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will not only launch for current generation consoles, but also on last generation consoles, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This followed a leak image that showed the pre-order page for the game at GameStop that revealed the game would come out for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4. It is believed the Xbox Series X|S will be a cross-generation version that can also work on the Xbox One.

The "first in-depth look at all-new gameplay and product announcements" for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be announced during a special Direct on June 9, immediately following the Xbox Game Showcase.

It was reported earlier this month that Microsoft plans to launch Call of Duty 2024 day one on Xbox Game Pass this Fall.

