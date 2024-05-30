PS5 Best-Seller, NS Drops 50% YoY - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for April 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 825,315 units sold for April 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 58.01 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 626,448 units to bring its lifetime sales to 139.86 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 208,110 units to bring their lifetime sales to 28.51 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,334 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.17 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 157,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 164,000 units. PS4 sold 982,423 units for the month of April 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 372,202 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 374,029 (-31.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 164,969 units (-44.2%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 627,414 units (-50.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 13,598 units (-75.8%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 591,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 143,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 232,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 5.20 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 3.12 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.29 million units.

Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for April 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 825,315 ( 58,011,227 ) Switch - 626,448 ( 139,860,242 ) Xbox Series X|S - 208,110 ( 28,512,541 ) PlayStation 4 - 4,334 ( 117,171,980 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for April 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 306,150 Switch - 148,840 Xbox Series X|S - 122,006 PlayStation 4 - 965

Europe hardware estimates for April 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 262,015 Switch - 137,912 Xbox Series X|S - 53,225 PlayStation 4 - 2,736 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for April 2024:

Switch - 326,999 PlayStation 5 - 231,438 Xbox Series X|S - 22,495 PlayStation 4 - 548

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for April 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 25,712 Switch - 12,697 Xbox Series X|S - 10,384 PlayStation 4 - 85

Weekly Sales:

Global April 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 215,045 Switch - 176,863

Xbox Series X|S - 53,086 PlayStation 4 - 710

Global April 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 188,974 Switch - 164,628

Xbox Series X|S - 51,156 PlayStation 4 - 749

Global April 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 206,904 Switch - 153,316

Xbox Series X|S - 51,262 PlayStation 4 - 1,591

Global May 4, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 214,392 Switch - 131,641

Xbox Series X|S - 52,606 PlayStation 4 - 1,284

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

