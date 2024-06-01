Team ASOBI Studio Head: Astro Bot is a 'Really, Really Big Game' - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team ASOBI this week announced Astro Bot for the PlayStation 5.

Team ASOBI studio head Nicolas Doucet in an interview with Entertainment Weekly said Astro Bot is a new start for the franchise and it is a "really, really big game."

"We wanted to make a big game," said Doucet. "This is really about going up one notch — really several notches — and having Astro's big story. We call it Astro Bot because we treat this as a new beginning. That's a really, really big game. I think for us, that's the biggest game we've ever made."

Doucet says there are six galaxies containing over 80 levels. One planet he says features an island that is in the form of a giant crab. The game will also feature a variety of bots of classic PlayStation characters.

We really wanted to make sure that the player had a renewed experience every 10 minutes or so," he said.

Astro Bot will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

