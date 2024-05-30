PS5 is Sony's Most Profitable Generation to Date, PS4 is Still Half of Active Consoles - News

/ 146 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

The soon to be appointed Sony Interactive Entertainment co-CEOs, Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino, in a newly posted presentation has revealed new details, sales figures, and more on Sony's Game & Network Services segment.

The PlayStation 5 is Sony's most profitable generation to date with $10 billion in operating income. The PlayStation 4 generation earned $9 billion in profits, while the original PlayStation generated $3 billion in profits and the PlayStation 2 earned $2 billion in profits. The PlayStation 3 ended up losing Sony $4 billion.

Sony did reveal there are the same amount of active consoles with 49 million monthly active PS5 consoles and 49 million monthly active PS4 consoles as of April 30, 2024.

PlayStation 5 users have spent on average $731 to date, which is up from $580 on the PlayStation 4 lifetime. Spending on peripherals increased 26 percent, while money spent on services increased 57 percent and add-on content grew 176 percent. The amount spent full games decreased 12 percent.

The percent of PlayStation Plus subscribers on the higher tiers has grown from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2023. The number of Premium members grew from 17 percent to 19 percent, while Extra members grew from 13 percent to 16 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles