Report: Take-Two is Looking to Close or Sell Private Division

Take-Two Interactive is reportedly planning to close or sell off its indie label, Private Division, according to IGN.

This follows a report last month that Take-Two is shutting down Rollerdrome developer Roll7 and Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games.

The new report claims this is part of a larger move by Take-Two to get rid of Private Division. This would either be done by selling off the publisher or by shutting it down.

IGN claims employees were told at the end of April that Take-Two would no longer support Private Division and employees would be laid off. A small team remains to support the remaining announced games, including Moon Studios' No Rest for the Wicked, Wētā Workshop's Tales of the Shire, and an untitled project from Game Freak.

It was also reported Private Division backed out of two other publishing deals. This includes a game by Bloober Team and another source claiming the other game was from Ghostrunner developer One More Level.

"The people at Private Division were amazing, talented, passionate individuals who loved what they did and also really cared about each other as a team and as people," one source told IGN. "We loved our projects, we worked hard, and we fostered a great environment internally. I would love to work with any of them again. The pain point was always Take-Two and associated leadership forcing our hand. The whole layoff situation proved what we already felt. Take-Two could not care less about its employees."

