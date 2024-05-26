Rumor: Doom: The Dark Ages Will be a Multiplatform Title and Also Release on PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 897 Views
It was recently reported Doom: The Dark Ages will be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9 that also claims it has been in development for at least four years and says it is set in a "medieval inspired doom world."
Leaker NateTheHate via Twitter is claiming Doom: The Dark Ages will be a multiplatform release with it coming to the PlayStation 5.
Doom developer id Software was acquired by Bethesda owner ZeniMax in 2009, which ended up being acquired by Microsoft in 2021. This means id Software is a first-party Xbox studio and a PlayStation 5 version was not certain, even if the previous two Doom games released on PlayStation consoles.
Other evidence Doom: The Dark Ages is real is that ZeniMax in January filed a trademark for "IDKFA," which is a cheat code in the original Doom games. in the 1990s. The Verge's Tom Warren recently teased "Microsoft will be banking on some new game announcements lifting the Doom around Xbox" and Eurogamer has also claimed to have heard from sources a new Doom game would be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase.
To expand upon the report with some additional information:— NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) May 24, 2024
DOOM: The Dark Ages will be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase next month and will be revealed as a multiplatform release -- Yes; it's coming to PlayStation 5. https://t.co/7l0Zxb4vcN
