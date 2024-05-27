Dragon Quest III HD-2D Confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 980 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new teaser video for Dragon Quest III in HD-2D that reveals the game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The teaser does not specifically say Dragon Quest III in HD-2D, however, it does feature the Mark of Erdrick that appears in Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line, and Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation. It also features the text "The legacy begin."

The Dragon Quest and HD-2D logos are shown above the Mark of Erdrick, as well as logos for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Windows.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles