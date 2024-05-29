PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in April, Stellar Blade Best-Selling Game - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 779 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in April 2024 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five week period of April 6 to May 4.
The Nintendo Switch was second best-selling console in terms of units sold, however, it ranked third in terms of dollar sales. This does mean the Xbox Series X|S came in third in terms of units sold, but came in second in terms of dollar sales.
All three consoles dropped by a minimum of 26 percent year-on-year in terms of dollar sales. The Switch had the biggest year-on-year decline with it being down 69 percent.
Data provided by Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella shows that the standard PS5 accounted 65 percent of all PS5 hardware sales, while the PS5 Digital Edition accounted for 35 percent. The Xbox Series X accounted for 60 percent of all Xbox Series X|S sales, while the Xbox Series S accounted for 40 percent.
Overall spending on video games in April was down three percent year-on-year from $4.20 billion to $4.10 billion. Spending on video game content increased two percent from $3.68 billion to $4.74 billion, while video game hardware sales was down 43 percent from $368 million to $208 million. Spending on accessories decreased four percent from $159 million to $152 million.
"Projected total US spending on video game hardware, content and accessories fell 3% in April 2024 vs YA, to $4.1B," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "A 2% increase in content spending could not offset a 43% drop in hardware and a 4% dip in accessories."
Piscatella added, "The content spending growth was led by mobile, with gains from this segment offsetting a 24% year-on-year dip in content spending on Console platforms."
The PlayStation Portal was the best-selling Accessory of April in terms of dollar sales, as well as for the 2024 year-to-date.
Stellar Blade debuted as the best-selling game of April 2024 and is the 15th best-selling game of 2024. The game was the only new release in April to rank in the top 20 best-selling premium titles. It was the worst selling number one ranked game in the month of April since April 2012 when Prototype 2 was number one.
Helldivers 2 was the second best-selling game of April 2024 and remains the best-selling premium game of 2024. Dollar sales for the game fell 70 percent compared to March 2024.
Sea of Thieves of the fourth best-selling game of the month, following the launch on the PlayStation 5. The game was third best-selling game on PlayStation platforms for the month.
Grounded also saw strong sales for the month with it jumping up from 167 place in March to number 12 in April due to the launch on new consoles. It was the ninth best-selling game on PlayStation platforms in April.
The popularity of the Fallout TV series helped boost sales for the Fallout video games. Fallout 5 shot up the charts from 87th in March to fifth place in April. Fallout 76 jumped up from 159th in March to eighth place in April.
I hope Nintendo brings something to the table to boost Switch sales in the second half of the year because even if they're looking mostly to the future by now I still doubt they want to see it go out with a fizzle like this (and their FY forecast certainly suggests otherwise).
I think many have speculated any of the following for the Switch this FY:
-New console revision
-Price drops
-New high quality games every month
-Great remakes
Could we expect all the above?
If people are interested in numbers, Prototype 2 did around 236K on its release month back then. So we're looking at a similar number for Stellar Blade.
Not bad for a new IP, likely, it did achieve the million shipped by now.
In the meantime though, this just point to a dreadful software month in terms of numbers. Prolly looking most titles in the Top 20 to be around the 150K-100K or less mark.
Oof Switch down -69% (nice), not looking good for the new FY.
Solid job for PS5 and Xbox Series for staying above -26%.
The PS5 and XS are down by 26% or MORE. Given the data we have it is the PS5 down 26% and the XS % drop being between the PS5 and NS.
Cool. I must of read it wrong then.
That’s a big oof to Xbox as well then.
Not great for Xbox that is for sure, but technically could be worse. I'm just finishing up the Americas estimates article for April right now.
Switch has more stock in shops already because in few months best ever console.In Americas already second best ever after DS and in third place ps2.The problem is ps5 because already low sales and drop.With only 16M this FY means new console next 2 years
Sony despite claiming they have no major software releases this year has seen their published titles perform very well. Helldivers 2, Stellar Blade, and Rise of the Ronin all put up good numbers and are among the bestselling games for the year. All of these were from partnerships with external studios. MLB always reliable too.
Immortals of Aveum shows that people really do play the PS Plus Monthly game, and it has a huge effect on total play time.
Switch sales down a lot yet still above Xbox.
Interesting we got a breakdown of PS5 standard vs Digital and Series X vs S. The Digital PS5 performing better than I expected. I wonder if the sales ratio has changed since the introduction of the new model that can add on the disc drive later?
PS Portal still chugging along and defying the haters.