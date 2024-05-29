PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in April, Stellar Blade Best-Selling Game - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in April 2024 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five week period of April 6 to May 4.

The Nintendo Switch was second best-selling console in terms of units sold, however, it ranked third in terms of dollar sales. This does mean the Xbox Series X|S came in third in terms of units sold, but came in second in terms of dollar sales.

All three consoles dropped by a minimum of 26 percent year-on-year in terms of dollar sales. The Switch had the biggest year-on-year decline with it being down 69 percent.

Data provided by Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella shows that the standard PS5 accounted 65 percent of all PS5 hardware sales, while the PS5 Digital Edition accounted for 35 percent. The Xbox Series X accounted for 60 percent of all Xbox Series X|S sales, while the Xbox Series S accounted for 40 percent.

Overall spending on video games in April was down three percent year-on-year from $4.20 billion to $4.10 billion. Spending on video game content increased two percent from $3.68 billion to $4.74 billion, while video game hardware sales was down 43 percent from $368 million to $208 million. Spending on accessories decreased four percent from $159 million to $152 million.

"Projected total US spending on video game hardware, content and accessories fell 3% in April 2024 vs YA, to $4.1B," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "A 2% increase in content spending could not offset a 43% drop in hardware and a 4% dip in accessories."

Piscatella added, "The content spending growth was led by mobile, with gains from this segment offsetting a 24% year-on-year dip in content spending on Console platforms."

The PlayStation Portal was the best-selling Accessory of April in terms of dollar sales, as well as for the 2024 year-to-date.

Stellar Blade debuted as the best-selling game of April 2024 and is the 15th best-selling game of 2024. The game was the only new release in April to rank in the top 20 best-selling premium titles. It was the worst selling number one ranked game in the month of April since April 2012 when Prototype 2 was number one.

Helldivers 2 was the second best-selling game of April 2024 and remains the best-selling premium game of 2024. Dollar sales for the game fell 70 percent compared to March 2024.

Sea of Thieves of the fourth best-selling game of the month, following the launch on the PlayStation 5. The game was third best-selling game on PlayStation platforms for the month.

Grounded also saw strong sales for the month with it jumping up from 167 place in March to number 12 in April due to the launch on new consoles. It was the ninth best-selling game on PlayStation platforms in April.

The popularity of the Fallout TV series helped boost sales for the Fallout video games. Fallout 5 shot up the charts from 87th in March to fifth place in April. Fallout 76 jumped up from 159th in March to eighth place in April.

