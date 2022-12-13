Microsoft Said It Offered FTC 'Legally Binding Consent Decree' on Call of Duty - News

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith at Microsoft's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday and reported by Bloomberg has stated the company did offer the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) a "legally binding consent decree" to keep Call of Duty on gaming rivals, including Sony.

Smith says the FTC didn't give Microsoft the chance to sit down with the staff to talk about the proposal.

"The thing that probably disappoints me is not that we will have to present this case to a judge in a court because this is a case in which I have great confidence," Smith said. "I'm disappointed that the FTC didn't give us the opportunity to even sit down with the staff to even talk about our proposal to even see if there was a solution there."

The FTC last week announced it would seek to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard claiming the deal would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming. The deal is not only the largest in Microsoft history, but also the largest in the video game industry as a whole.

There was a report that Microsoft offered Sony the right to add Call of Duty to its PlayStation Plus subscription service if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is approved. This offer would be in addition to the guarantee that Microsoft will release Call of Duty games on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Steam for the next 10 years.

Microsoft last week announced Microsoft has entered a 10-year commitment with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

The company offered the same deal to Valve to guarantee the series on Steam, however, Valve President Gabe Newell says he did not sign Microsoft's long-term Call of Duty commitment has he trusts their intentions.

