Xbox to Release More Games on More Platforms

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking on IGN Live Day earlier today said to expect more Xbox games to come to more platforms in the future.

Our commitment to our Xbox customers is you are going to get the opportunity to buy or subscribe to the game," said Spencer.

"We are going to support the game on other screens. And you are going to see more of our games on more platforms, and we just see that as a benefit to the franchises that we're building. And we see that from players and the players love to be able to play."

Call of Duty will remain multiplatform and even start coming to Nintendo platforms in the near future now that Microsoft owns Activision Blizzard. Bethesda at the Xbox Games Showcase did announce Doom: The Dark Ages for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, as well as the PlayStation 5.

Phil Spencer in the same interview with IGN mentioned why Doom: The Dark Ages was coming to the PlayStation 5.

"Doom is definitely one of those franchises that has a history of so many platforms," said Spencer. "It’s a franchise that I think everyone deserves to play. When I was in a meeting with Marty a couple years ago, I asked Marty what he wanted to do, and he said he wanted to sell it on all platforms. Simple as that."

Xbox earlier this year released four of its older titles - Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves. - on rival platforms like the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

