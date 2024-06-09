Phil Spencer on Studio Closures: 'I Have to Run a Sustainable Business' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 478 Views
Xbox last month announced it was shutting down three studios at Bethesda - Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Studios - as well as having Roundhouse Games merge with ZeniMax Online Studios.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking with IGN spoke publicly about the closures stating he has to "make hard decisions that frankly are not decisions I love" and he has to "run a sustainable business."
"The closure of any team is hard obviously on the individuals there, hard on the team," said Spencer. "I haven't been talking publicly about this, because right now is the time for us to focus on the team and the individuals.
"It's obviously a decision that's very hard on them, and I want to make sure through severance and other things that we're doing the right thing for the individuals on the team. It's not about my PR, it's not about Xbox PR. It's about those teams.
"In the end, I've said over and over, I have to run a sustainable business inside the company and grow, and that means sometimes I have to make hard decisions that frankly are not decisions I love, but decisions that somebody needs to go make.
"We will continue to go forward. We will continue to invest in what we're trying to go do in Xbox and build the best business we can, which ensures we can continue to do shows like the one we just did."
The gaming industry has been hit with massive layoffs over the last couple of years with over 10,000 laid off in 2024 to date and around 10,500 laid off in 2023.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Nothing says sustainable like spending 69 billion and then putting those games on a $15 service.
I'm sure Gamepass pricing will be going up soon enough. Pretty clear that Microsoft's Chief Financial Officer, Amy Hood, is holding the Microsoft Gaming division under a microscope in the wake of that $69b acquisition. Microsoft's board is going to want to see a quick return on that $69b investment in Xbox, so they likely pushed for Xbox to trim the fat as much as possible, leading to the recent layoffs and studio closures. I'm sure they also pushed for the higher console pricing, and will soon push for Gamepass price increases.
So how is it that these executives make poor decisions, but it is the developers that feel the pain in the end? How is there never any executive shakeup at Microsoft despite over 10 years of disappointing game software output and mismanagement after mismanagement?
Buisnesses need profit. If you are not making profit, internal reviews are done. Also buisnesses need road maps, staff and a direction. If you can't show a future that doors will close. Capitalism.
Yeah, you spend 70 billion on AB but can't afford a tiny studio like Tango. Remember that promise you learned from shutting down Lionhead and would not make that mistake again. Oops, you lied. MS has infinite money. Can't maintain Tango with a "break-out hit" Such a POS. Nintendo has far less money and never shut down a studio. And look they are infinitely more successful in gaming.
He waited a fucking month to comment and only after his show got positive feedback so people would pat him on the back. Go fuck yourself, Phil. Someone needs to make the hard decision on you and Matt Booty, Incompetent assholes.
No buisness has an unlimited budget. Clearly Phil needed to close afew to open up Elsewhere under ABK.
But I wouldnt expect people on this site to understand buisness.
MS could take a shit in your cereal and you'd say it tastes like coco puffs.
Nope, I just understand buisness. Sony being the market leader and making record profits also closed studios down this year.
Do i want them to close studios? No, do I understand why? Yes.
Thats the difference between you and me.