Phil Spencer on Studio Closures: 'I Have to Run a Sustainable Business'

Xbox last month announced it was shutting down three studios at Bethesda - Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Studios - as well as having Roundhouse Games merge with ZeniMax Online Studios.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking with IGN spoke publicly about the closures stating he has to "make hard decisions that frankly are not decisions I love" and he has to "run a sustainable business."

"The closure of any team is hard obviously on the individuals there, hard on the team," said Spencer. "I haven't been talking publicly about this, because right now is the time for us to focus on the team and the individuals.

"It's obviously a decision that's very hard on them, and I want to make sure through severance and other things that we're doing the right thing for the individuals on the team. It's not about my PR, it's not about Xbox PR. It's about those teams.

"In the end, I've said over and over, I have to run a sustainable business inside the company and grow, and that means sometimes I have to make hard decisions that frankly are not decisions I love, but decisions that somebody needs to go make.

"We will continue to go forward. We will continue to invest in what we're trying to go do in Xbox and build the best business we can, which ensures we can continue to do shows like the one we just did."

The gaming industry has been hit with massive layoffs over the last couple of years with over 10,000 laid off in 2024 to date and around 10,500 laid off in 2023.

