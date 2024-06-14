Rumor: Gears of War: E-Day Targeting 2025 Release - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft is targeting a 2025 release window for Gears of War: E-Day, according to The Verge who spoke with sources (via Reddit). This was as of a few months ago, however, it isn't known if this is still the case.

Xbox currently has three first-party games scheduled to release in 2025 - Doom: The Dark Ages, Fable, and South of Midnight.

Gears of War: E-Day is a prequel set during Emergence Day, the first day of the war with the Locust and features original protagonists, Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago.

The last mainline entry in the Gears of War franchise, Gears 5, released for the Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2019, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

Gears of War: E-Day was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

