UK Plans a 'More In-Depth Phase 2 Investigation' Into Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK has released a statement following its initial investigation into Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard following feedback from third parties that have an interest in the deal.

The CMA has concerns as the acquisition would give Microsoft control over some of the most popular games in the industry like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

"Following our Phase 1 investigation, we are concerned that Microsoft could use its control over popular games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft post-merger to harm rivals, including recent and future rivals in multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming," said the senior director of mergers at the CMA Sorcha O’Carroll.

"If our current concerns are not addressed, we plan to explore this deal in an in-depth Phase 2 investigation to reach a decision that works in the interests of UK gamers and businesses."

The CMA have given Microsoft and Activision Blizzard until September 8 to respond to the concerns and that if the responses are not received by then it will do a Phase 2 investigation. In this case wit will appoint an independent panel to take a closer look at the deal.

The CMA in its summary said it is "concerned that if Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard it could harm rivals, including recent and future entrants into gaming, by refusing them access to Activision Blizzard games or providing access on much worse terms.

"The CMA has also received evidence about the potential impact of combining Activision Blizzard with Microsoft’s broader ecosystem. Microsoft already has a leading gaming console (Xbox), a leading cloud platform (Azure), and the leading PC operating system (Windows OS), all of which could be important to its success in cloud gaming.

"The CMA is concerned that Microsoft could leverage Activision Blizzard’s games together with Microsoft’s strength across console, cloud, and PC operating systems to damage competition in the nascent market for cloud gaming services."

Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith in a response to the concerns by the CMA said, "We’re ready to work with the CMA on next steps and address any of its concerns. Sony, as the industry leader, says it is worried about Call of Duty, but we’ve said we are committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation. We want people to have more access to games, not less."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in a recent interview said, "I feel good about the progress that we've been making" in regards to the acquisition. "But I go into the process supportive of people who maybe aren't as close to the gaming industry asking good, hard questions about 'what is our intent? What does this mean? If you play it out over five years, is this constricting a market? Is it growing a market?'"

He added, "I've never done a 70 billion-dollar deal, so I don't know what my confidence means. I will say the discussions we've been having seem positive."

Sony previously claimed to Brazil's regulatory body the Activision Blizzard acquisition is anti-competitive as it could influence people to switch from PlayStation to Xbox and said the Call of Duty series is on its own level of popularity and it is has been the "overwhelmingly the best-selling game" for its genre.

Microsoft says that Sony does not want to see Call of Duty available on Xbox Game Pass on day one as Sony doesn't want to compete with the service and that "Sony is limited to commenting on Call of Duty's brand strength and loyalty and engagement. However, claiming that Call of Duty has a loyal following is a premise from which the conclusion that the game is a 'category of games in itself; does not follow.

"The PlayStation itself has a foundation established by players loyal to the brand. This finding, however, does not lead to the conclusion that the PlayStation – or any branded product with loyal consumers – is a separate market from all other consoles. Extrapolating from such a finding, the extreme conclusion that Call of Duty is a 'game category in itself' is simply unjustifiable under any quantitative or qualitative analysis."

Microsoft showed data that only two Activision Blizzard games ranked in the top 20 best-selling console games of 2021 that included notable franchises from third-party developers and exclusives from PlayStation and Nintendo.

Saudi Arabia's competition authority last month became the first place to approve Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Communications Workers of America, the largest communications and media labor union in the United States, sent a letter to the FTC in June in support of the proposed acquisition.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles