Nintendo Switch 1 Price to Change in Canada, Details to Release August 1 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,342 Views
Nintendo of Canada announced the price of the Nintendo Switch 1 consoles, physical digital games, accessories, amiibo, and Switch Online will be changing soon. More details will be shared on August 1 on the Nintendo Canada Store.
The price for the Nintendo Switch 2 console, accessories, and software will remain unchanged.
"Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products in Canada will change based on market conditions. These include Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, physical and digital Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories," reads the press release from Nintendo of Canada. "Other Nintendo products, including amiibo and Nintendo Switch Online memberships will also experience price changes."
Nintendo added, "This pricing change does not apply to the Nintendo Switch 2 system, accessories, or software."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
"...will change based on market conditions" .....is 'market conditions' whatever Nintendo feels like pricing? lol
The fact that it only states the price will change but definitely does not say it will drop means that price will increase lol I hope I'm wrong.
I'm not sure, I honestly think it could be either way. Next Trump/Canada trade talks are on July 27. IF an actual deal is made, and not a fake deal that is on paper only so far as Trump's Truth Social posts, that brings back free trade to Canada (hilarious we enjoyed this for 150+ years until now :/ ) than maybe Nintendo will drop the price. If those talks go sour and consoles are subject to huge tariffs, then it might be a price increase.
Oh boy, finally a price cut!
I'm an optimist.
Given the "market conditions", it's all but guaranteed to go up.
A price cut would be great, but on a multiregion and global scale price cuts have not occurred since PS4 and Xbox One. with some of their SKUs.
Switch has never gotten a price cut in any region that I know of. Switch Lite doesn't count because while it's cheaper than Switch or Switch OLED, it is handheld-only and not fair to count as a price cut.
It's just hard to do price cuts these days with inflation placing pricing pressures and additional component shortages on commodity components which raises the price of those parts.
The fact Nintendo has kept the pricing static is actually a real testament, because the reverse could have happened.