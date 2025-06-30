Nintendo Switch 1 Price to Change in Canada, Details to Release August 1 - News

Nintendo of Canada announced the price of the Nintendo Switch 1 consoles, physical digital games, accessories, amiibo, and Switch Online will be changing soon. More details will be shared on August 1 on the Nintendo Canada Store.

The price for the Nintendo Switch 2 console, accessories, and software will remain unchanged.

"Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products in Canada will change based on market conditions. These include Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, physical and digital Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories," reads the press release from Nintendo of Canada. "Other Nintendo products, including amiibo and Nintendo Switch Online memberships will also experience price changes."

Nintendo added, "This pricing change does not apply to the Nintendo Switch 2 system, accessories, or software."

