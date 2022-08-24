Phil Spencer: 'I Feel Good About the Progress' on the Activision Blizzard Deal - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Bloomberg discussed Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard.

"I feel good about the progress that we've been making," said Spencer. "But I go into the process supportive of people who maybe aren't as close to the gaming industry asking good, hard questions about 'what is our intent? What does this mean? If you play it out over five years, is this constricting a market? Is it growing a market?'"

He added, "I've never done a 70 billion-dollar deal, so I don't know what my confidence means. I will say the discussions we've been having seem positive."

Saudi Arabia's competition authority over the weekend became the first place to approve the Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The deal could also possibly be approved by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US by the end of this month. Brad Smith, the Microsoft President and Vice Chair, in May said the Activision Blizzard acquisition is "moving fast" for how big the deal is.

The Communications Workers of America, the largest communications and media labor union in the United States, sent a letter to the FTC in support of the proposed acquisition.

Activision Blizzard shareholders in April voted to approve Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming giant. More than 98 percent of the shares voted in favor of the acquisition at $95.00 per share.

If the deal is approved by all regulatory bodies the video game IPs that will be owned by Microsoft include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.

