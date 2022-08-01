Sony Says Call of Duty 'Influences Users' Console Choice' When Asked About Xbox Owning the IP - News

Microsoft is working to acquire Activision Blizzard and is working with regulators from several countries. One of them is Brazil, which has published its review process online, as spotted by ResetEra. Brazil's regulatory body asked several questions to tech giants and video game publishers, including Sony.

Sony says Call of Duty is an important IP for PlayStation and it is a franchise that "influences users' console choice," according to a translation by VideoGamesChronicle.

"[Call of Duty] an essential game: a blockbuster, an AAA-type game that has no rival," claims Sony.

"According to a 2019 study, 'The importance of Call of Duty to entertainment, in general, is indescribable,'" the company added. "The brand was the only video game IP to break into the top 10 of all entertainment brands among fans, joining powerhouses such as Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Lord of the Rings.

"Call of Duty is so popular that it influences users’ choice of console, and its community of loyal users is entrenched enough that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, it would not be able to rival it."

Sony explained that each Call of Duty game takes three to five years to develop and Activision is able to release a new entry every year with investment of hundreds of million of dollars.

"Approximately 1,200 people work on each version and another 1,500 are involved in publishing and distribution," said Sony. "Thus, Call of Duty alone has more developers than most game companies employ across its entire development portfolio, including AAA studios.

"Also, given its plans to recruit 2,000 additional developers by 2021, Activision probably expects Call of Duty to become even more successful in the future.

"No other developer can devote the same level of resources and expertise in game development. Even if they could do that, Call of Duty is overly entrenched, so that no rival – no matter how relevant they are – can catch up."

Sony added that Call of Duty is a series on its own level of popularity and it is has been the "overwhelmingly the best-selling game" for its genre.

"It is synonymous with first-person shooter games and essentially defines that category," said Sony. "This is also demonstrated by player engagement on social media: Call of Duty has over 24 million followers on Facebook versus 7 million for Battlefield; and over 12 million followers on Instagram versus 2 million for Battlefield."

Sony added, "To say the least, players would be unlikely to switch to alternative games, as they would lose that familiarity, those skills and even the friends they made playing the Call of Duty games.

"Even in weaker years like 2021, Call of Duty still managed to outperform most other games by a considerable margin. Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021), for example, was widely regarded as weaker than previous years’ titles, but was still one of the best-selling games of 2021. In other words, even in a bad year, players remain loyal to the brand and continue to buy the game."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer previously stated Microsoft's "intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship."

