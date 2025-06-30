EA Sports Teases New College Basketball Game - News

EA Sports has teased a new college basketball is on the way.

"Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame," reads the tease from EA Sports.

Electronic Arts released college basketball games from 1998 to 2009. This included the NCAA March Madness series from 1998 to 2007 and the NCAA Basketball series in 2008 and 2009.

The last basketball game Electronic Arts released in 2018's NBA Live 19.

The tease suggests the game will be called EA Sports College Basketball to go alongside the EA Sports College Football, which is the best-selling sports game of all-time in the US in terms of dollar sales.

