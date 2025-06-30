Former Blizzard President and Xbox Exec: 'Tough to See Xbox Confused About Who it is' - News

Mike Ybarra, the former President of Blizzard Entertainment and former Xbox executive, says Microsoft needs to figure out Xbox's identity.

"Tough to see Xbox confused about who it is and what it should be," said Ybarra.

"Some great people there still. They have to figure out what needs to change .... and fast. I'm a big fan and will always bleed green. Cheering the team on from the sidelines. Pick your lane and stick to it."

Responding to a fan he added, "Xbox should strive to be the world's largest publisher of entertainment content. Get rid of everything else and get focused. Do not be afraid to say what you are. Embrace the lane."

Ybarra even stated Xbox is no longer tied to being a console manufacturer.

"From what I see, they are no longer that," he stated. "Straddling the fence is not a winning plan."

Microsoft has begun releasing more Xbox games on other platforms like the PlayStation 5. This includes games that were once console exclusive to Xbox.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold nearly 33 million units worldwide as of April 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The consoles are still selling, however, it won't come close to matching the Xbox 360 which sold over 85 million units worldwide.

