Former Blizzard President and Xbox Exec: 'Tough to See Xbox Confused About Who it is' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 591 Views
Mike Ybarra, the former President of Blizzard Entertainment and former Xbox executive, says Microsoft needs to figure out Xbox's identity.
"Tough to see Xbox confused about who it is and what it should be," said Ybarra.
"Some great people there still. They have to figure out what needs to change .... and fast. I'm a big fan and will always bleed green. Cheering the team on from the sidelines. Pick your lane and stick to it."
Responding to a fan he added, "Xbox should strive to be the world's largest publisher of entertainment content. Get rid of everything else and get focused. Do not be afraid to say what you are. Embrace the lane."
Ybarra even stated Xbox is no longer tied to being a console manufacturer.
"From what I see, they are no longer that," he stated. "Straddling the fence is not a winning plan."
Microsoft has begun releasing more Xbox games on other platforms like the PlayStation 5. This includes games that were once console exclusive to Xbox.
The Xbox Series X|S has sold nearly 33 million units worldwide as of April 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The consoles are still selling, however, it won't come close to matching the Xbox 360 which sold over 85 million units worldwide.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Jesus everyone in the industry coming out to stomp on Xbox.
I didn't see him stomping on Microsoft. He just said what everybody's thinking: that they need to better articulate what their vision for Xbox is several years down the road.
I do probably 80% of my gaming on Xbox. I own all the major platforms, but mostly only play exclusives on the others. Everything else is on Xbox, because it's more convenient, and I prefer the controller.
But, it's hard for me to see a reason to purchase the next generation of Xbox hardware. And if someone like me, that has been Xbox-first since 2001, doesn't see a reason to buy it, then what is their reason for even producing it? Seems like it would make more sense to set the console business aside and focus on content. Game pass is great. Get it onto PlayStation and Nintendo, continue with the direct to TV app. Kind of thing. Go ahead and continue with the PC as it is. But just stuff spending resources on Xbox consoles.
Microsoft is one of the biggest, and best managed companies on planet Earth. They obviously know all this stuff. So the fact that they are continuing down this road of producing hardware and then not providing sufficient reason for people to buy it is confusing. It makes me think that they have some bigger plan that I just don't understand. But, if that's the case, why don't they come out and tell us what's going on?