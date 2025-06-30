Halo Studios to Reveal Next Halo Game at Halo World Championship in October - News

Halo developer 343 Industries was officially renamed to Halo Studios in October 2024 at Halo World Championship and it has shifted to using Unreal Engine 5.

Halo Studios has now teased it will be revealing its next game at this year's Halo World Championship.

"Last year at HaloWC, we premiered 'A New Dawn' where we talked about the switch to Unreal Engine, gave you a behind the scenes look at Project Foundry, and debuted our evolution to Halo Studios as we enter a new chapter for Halo," reads the announcement from Halo Studios.

"For us, 'A New Dawn' was just the beginning - at this year’s HaloWC, we look forward to continuing the conversation." The developer continued, "Speculation is always fun, but if you want the official scoop on what Halo Studios has been working on, you won’t want to miss this year’s Halo World Championship. We really hope you’ll join us in Seattle this October!"

