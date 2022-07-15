Ghost of Tsushima Sales Top 9.73 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 329 Views
Developer Sucker Punch Productions via Twitter announced the open-world samurai action adventure game, Ghost of Tsushima, has sold over 9.73 million units worldwide.
The figure is up from eight million units sold in January, 6.5 million units sold in March 2021, five million units sold in November 2020, and 2.4 million units sold in its first three days.
Ghost of Tsushima released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020, while the Director's Cut released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 2021.
This weekend marks two years since the release of #GhostOfTsushima! We are blown away by all of the support since then and so grateful for all of you! Thank you to everyone who has played and shared this journey with us!— Sucker Punch Productions 🎮 Ghost of Tsushima (@SuckerPunchProd) July 15, 2022
Here are just some of the amazing stats since launch: pic.twitter.com/DMgzYGTih1
So its sales are not too far off from TLOU Part II's sales of 10 million at last report. I think the added PS5 version definitely helped sales...
I wish I hadn't got into the hype, I purchased this on ps5 recently, was waiting for a sale for a long time. Its disappointing, not a bad game, but I expected way better, having just finished xenoblade chronicles which was a way better game.
Many friends were always raving about tsushima, I expected it to be the best game ever. Its nowhere near that, its the usual assassin creed copy, with the usual open world, go here kill these guys, cutscene, go there kill those, cutscene, the usual forts, the usual horse riding. Story isn't even exciting compared to xenoblade. Sure they change a bit with the wind tracking, but in the end you're just doing the same thing, following an arrow to point B, even if its a hidden arrow. Same with all the tracking quests, a copy of all the other games, just follow the tracks, just like it was horrible in witcher 3 that you just follow the red path, there is no thinking required from the player, just follow a path and press X at the end. Even the upgrades is the usual Ubisoft stuff. You do not even need to eat to survive, you don't even need to feed your horse or anything, no need to sleep or anything. Just basic copy of the old formula. Also lots of bugs like when some part of you go through a wall or something. Why haven't they fixed these things in 2 years and all the support?
These people that rave about ghost of tsushima must not play many videogames at all. I found red dead redemption 2 better, even assassins creed valhala is more exciting, death stranding was better s it was something new, fresh, I even preferred another Sony open world called days gone.
Tsushima is like a simpler assassins creed, almost no RPG stuff in it, not many weapons either, no boat riding, and even the environments are not as scalable.
At this point I wish they had done a new bigger infamous instead, it would have been fresher and something different from the current pile of the same games.
If these companies want to make a good open world, just take a cue from Nintendo with breath of the wild, it was completely fresh and different, just take a chance and build something new.