Ghost of Tsushima Sales Top 9.73 Million Units

Developer Sucker Punch Productions via Twitter announced the open-world samurai action adventure game, Ghost of Tsushima, has sold over 9.73 million units worldwide.

The figure is up from eight million units sold in January, 6.5 million units sold in March 2021, five million units sold in November 2020, and 2.4 million units sold in its first three days.

Ghost of Tsushima released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020, while the Director's Cut released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 2021.

This weekend marks two years since the release of #GhostOfTsushima! We are blown away by all of the support since then and so grateful for all of you! Thank you to everyone who has played and shared this journey with us!



Here are just some of the amazing stats since launch: pic.twitter.com/DMgzYGTih1 — Sucker Punch Productions 🎮 Ghost of Tsushima (@SuckerPunchProd) July 15, 2022

