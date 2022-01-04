Ghost of Tsushima Sales Top 8 Million Units, Movie Adaption in the Works - Sales

Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman during the Sony CES 2022 press conference announced Sony Pictures is working on a movie adaptation of the hit PlayStation game, Ghost of Tsushima.

"On the film side we will be adapting the hugely successful action-adventure game, Ghost of Tsushima, with the director of John Wick Chad Stahelski," said Rothman.

He also revealed the game has now sold over eight million units since its July 2020 release on the PlayStation 4. It would later get a PlayStation 5 release in August 2021.

