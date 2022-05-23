Geoff Keighley Says to Expect Fewer Third-Party Showcases This Summer - News

Geoff Keighley, host and creator of Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards, speaking during a Twitter Spaces audio session said to expect fewer third-party showcases this summer as they will instead participate in Summer Game Fest or first-party showcases.

"There were a lot of shows last year where everyone was disappointed when they weren’t really press conferences, right? Like Take-Two, Capcom, Square Enix and things like that," said Keighley via VideoGamesChronicle who transcribed the audio session.

"I think [they] have learned that if you’re going to do a press conference, you kind of need to have 30 minutes-plus of stuff, and sometimes they only have one or two great games to show, which may not be enough to do a full event around."

He added, "So I think that’s going to be a bit of a shift. I have a pretty good sense of what’s coming in the next month, and I think people will be hyped about games in general. There is still a lack of games coming out right now, this kind of is the COVID gap year I think. With a lot of games being delayed because they were started during the pandemic. We’re still hoping for a lot of things to come out."

The Summer Game Fest main event will take place on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. The Future Games Show 2022 will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase will air on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. The PC Gaming Show 2022 will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET.

