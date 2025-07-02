3 Former Ubisoft Executives Receive Suspended Prison Sentences Following Harassment Trial - News

Three former Ubisoft executives that were on trial for sexual assault and harassment at the publisher have been found guilty.

The trial for former CCO Serge Hascoët, former vice president of editorial, and creative services Thomas François, and former game designer Guillame Patrux started in March, but was adjourned until early June as the lawyers wanted more time to get familiar with the documents.

François was accused of sexual and psychological harassment. This includes watching porn in an open-plan office and commenting on the appearance of female staff. He also reportedly did public humiliation and hazing, and attempted sexual assault where he tried to forcibly kiss a young employee during a Christmas part.

François has now been found guilty of moral and sexual harassment and attempted sexual assault, according to Libération (via VideoGamesChronicle). He has been given a three year suspended prison sentence and a fine of €30,000.

Hascoët was accused of lewd behavior that included intrusive questions of a sexual nature and racist comments. He allegedly asked a Muslim employees if she supported Islamic State and was responsible for changing her desktop background with photos of bacon sandwiches and placed food on her desk during her Ramadan fast.

Hascoët was found guilty and has received an 18 month suspended prison sentence and a fine of €45,000.

Patrux was accused of psychological harassment. This includes violent and intimidating behaviour. He received a 12 month suspended prison sentence and a fine of €10,00.

